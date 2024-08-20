Latest Industry News Today on August 20, 2024 Live Updates: Firms look to secure women's safety with timings, transport, SOS options

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Latest Industry News Today on Live updates: The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
20 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM ISTHuman Resource News Today Live: Firms look to secure women's safety with timings, transport, SOS options
Firms are coming up with multipronged initiatives to support female sales staff travelling to remote areas with better access to hotels for overnight stays at the nearest city and are tying up with ride hailing platforms to prioritize transport services for them.
20 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM ISTBanking News News Today Live: Mint Primer | What is NPCI’s game plan for the BHIM app?
Reports suggest that BHIM is looking to foray into e-commerce and integrate with the ONDC. This will enable customers using the BHIM app to access different services provided by ONDC—a government scheme to promote an open e-commerce network.