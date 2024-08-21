LIVE UPDATES

Latest Industry News Today on August 21, 2024 Live Updates: Foreign PE funds make a beeline for India as global growth falters

2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.