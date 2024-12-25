Industry
Late-stage funding revives on the back of pre-IPO rounds; seed rounds struggle
Priyamvada C 5 min read 25 Dec 2024, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- Mid-market transactions in Series B and C stages have attracted greater investor interest compared to last year, although they still fall short of 2022 levels when capital was more free flowing.
Bengaluru: The year 2024 has seen a revival in late-stage funding compared to earlier stages, paving the way for several large pre-initial public offering (IPO) rounds. The trend is likely to continue in the near term as more marquee companies prepare to go public. Meanwhile, even mid-market deals saw a reasonable rise in the past 12 months, while seed- and early-stage deals stuttered.
