Laundromats and VPNs: How China’s Crypto Traders Are Evading the Rules

Small investors in China are using an underground network of brokers and go-betweens to skirt the country’s strict rules on cryptocurrency trading.

China is officially one of the world’s toughest jurisdictions for cryptocurrencies. Beijing banned crypto trading in 2021, and authorities have since detained, fined and jailed people working in the sector. Big crypto exchanges founded in China, including Binance, moved elsewhere long before the trading ban, which was the culmination of a yearslong crackdown.

But crypto trading remains widespread in mainland China, as traders get around the rules using a mix of location-masking technology, lax exchange controls and secretive meetings in cafes and other public places.

Chinese traders received a net $86 billion of cash from cryptocurrency activity between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the blockchain-analytics company Chainalysis. In a single month last year, they were responsible for around $90 billion of trading on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The success of the country’s crypto traders in evading the rules shows how difficult it will be for regulators across the world—including in the U.S.—to police the sector.

“It’s hard to catch. There’s a billion people in China. How do you know what they’re buying?" said Bobby Lee, founder of the cryptocurrency-storage service Ballet.

Many users in the country still have accounts at crypto exchanges based outside China, which they created before the trading ban. They can often access these accounts through virtual private networks, which allow internet users to mask their locations, according to people familiar with the matter. Some crypto traders in the country can access their accounts even without using a VPN, some of the people said.

Some exchanges, including Bybit, KuCoin and Gate.io, don’t currently allow users in mainland China to open accounts, and some say they have closed mainland China-based accounts. One exchange—HTX, also known as Huobi—has created a digital-citizenship program that enables users to claim another nationality when opening an account.

Traders wanting to buy bitcoin, tether or other cryptocurrencies also use social-media apps such as WeChat and Telegram after getting referrals from their friends, according to people in the country. Dedicated groups on these platforms allow buyers and sellers to find each other without the need for an exchange to match them.

Chinese crypto traders also use some more old-fashioned methods to flout the rules. These include meetings in public places, where they exchange addresses of crypto wallets, according to people with knowledge of these trades. Traders either swap crypto directly, pay in cash or arrange bank transfers.

These physical trades are particularly popular in China’s inland, in places such as Chengdu and Yunnan, the people said. This is because Chinese cities far from the coast are generally poorer, local governments are preoccupied with other social issues and enforcement is looser, they said. Some of these regions were once popular locations for crypto-mining operations, which use powerful computers to create bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Crypto traders in these cities head to laundromats, cafés, snack kiosks or eateries, where they trade with the owners of these businesses, or with other customers. Some traders find these businesses through the peer-to-peer services of crypto exchanges, while others rely on word of mouth, the people said.

“It used to be that you meet someone in the back alley and hand the dealer bags of cash in exchange for what you want. Now, with crypto, you can just go to a café and hand them a thumb drive or exchange wallet details. It’s a lot less friction than trying to hand bags of cash," said Ben Charoenwong, an assistant professor in finance at the National University of Singapore.

The range of options for crypto traders presents a serious challenge to China’s government, which imposes strict capital controls on its citizens in an effort to protect its currency. People in China can convert no more than the equivalent of $50,000 a year into foreign currencies. These controls have increased pent-up demand for crypto assets, said Lee, the crypto executive.

In late December, Chinese authorities released details about a crackdown on illegal cross-border financial flows, highlighting the use of crypto. China’s top prosecutorial agency and foreign-exchange regulator outlined eight typical examples of such crimes, two of which involved conversions between China’s yuan, tether and foreign currencies.

“Speculating in bitcoin and other virtual-currency transactions disrupts the economic and financial order and seriously endangers the safety of public property. All sectors of society have formed a broad consensus on its harmfulness," said a spokesperson for the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank. The popularity of trading has declined significantly, the spokesperson said.

Chinese police tracking alleged money-laundering or financial crimes often freeze bank accounts if they hold money that could be traced back to cryptocurrencies, according to people who work in the industry.

Sometimes these flows are part of criminal investigations elsewhere, including the U.S. The Treasury Department said in October that it had identified a China-based criminal network that supplied chemicals used to make fentanyl and other drugs. The chemical suppliers were often paid using virtual currencies, the Treasury Department said.

Chinese investors were once a dominant force in crypto trading. The yuan was the most popular fiat currency used to trade bitcoin before Beijing started ordering exchanges to close in 2017, according to a study by the academics Conghui Chen and Lanlan Liu.

Despite its misgivings about crypto, China has allowed the use of blockchain and the sale of digital collectibles, which are similar to nonfungible tokens. China’s central bank is issuing a digital version of its currency.

But the blockchains that Beijing permits are private rather than the public, decentralized ledgers that are used to power cryptocurrencies. Businesses in China are using private blockchains for purposes such as tracking livestock and authenticating luxury products.

Private blockchains are used outside of China, too. The People’s Bank of China spokesperson said the regulator encourages the use of blockchain technology in finance, including for supply-chain payments, trade financing and credit reports.

In 2021, the government intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. While China was responsible for around three-quarters of all bitcoin mining in the world in 2019, that share fell to around a fifth by early 2022, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. It has likely declined considerably since then, said Alexander Neumüller, the center’s lead researcher on digital assets’ climate impact.

Long before the country officially banned crypto trading, key government officials had sounded alarm bells. In 2017, Pan Gongsheng, a senior Communist Party official, cited analysis from the French economist Éric Pichet to warn participants at a public event that “one day, the corpse of bitcoin will float in front of you."

Last year Pan was put in charge of China’s central bank, one of the country’s most important cryptocurrency regulators.