Laundromats and VPNs: How China’s Crypto Traders Are Evading the Rules
Elaine Yu , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Jan 2024, 04:22 PM IST
SummaryThe secretive methods being used in the country show how difficult it will be for regulators across the world, including in the U.S., to police the sector.
Small investors in China are using an underground network of brokers and go-betweens to skirt the country’s strict rules on cryptocurrency trading.
