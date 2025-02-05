Industry
Laundry, babysitting or kitchen chores? There's an app for that
SummaryWhile Snabbit offers mopping, cleaning and kitchen services, Swiggy's Pyng aggregates fitness trainers, astrologers and financial consultants. All of them hope to mimic the success of UrbanCompany, the pioneer in the home services segment.
Consumer tech companies are venturing into on-demand home services including kitchen chores, babysitting and even laundry, eyeing a share of the growing urban market for these services.
