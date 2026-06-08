Lawyers see bigger raises as law firms defy India Inc pay slowdown

While much of India Inc. is preparing for modest salary increases, law firms are emerging as an outlier, handing out double-digit hikes, promotions and bonuses as demand for legal services remains elevated.
Earlier this year, consulting firm Aon projected average salary increments across India Inc. at 9.1% for 2026, compared with the 8.9% hikes companies ultimately rolled out in 2025. Against that backdrop, salary increments in the legal sector are expected to range between 10% and 20%, according to legal search and consulting firm Vahura.
“This year, we expect increments to be in the 10-20% range. The wider band reflects a more differentiated approach to compensation, with firms focusing on retaining high performers in a market that has continued to see high churn,” said Ankita Malik, senior consultant at Vahura. Last year, legal-sector salary hikes were in the 7–10% range.