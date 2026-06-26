Law firms hire tax professionals as clients seek one-stop shops

Yash Tiwari
3 min read26 Jun 2026, 09:59 AM IST
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Law firms are widening their net for diversified talent.
Summary
As companies seek integrated advice rather than consulting multiple advisors, law firms build substantial tax practices by hiring professionals with accounting and advisory backgrounds.

Indian law firms are increasingly hiring professionals from tax and audit firms as they seek to position themselves as one-stop advisory platforms that meet growing client demand for integrated legal and tax services.

Some firms have built substantial tax practices by hiring professionals with accounting and advisory backgrounds, as clients increasingly seek integrated advice rather than consulting multiple advisors to navigate complex transactions, cross-border tax rules, goods and services tax disputes, and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

New Delhi-based Singhania & Co. has four tax partners, including former professionals from KPMG, EY, and Deloitte, as well as retired income tax commissioners advising clients on tax matters.

“There is a clear and growing trend towards law firms functioning as integrated advisory platforms, offering clients legal and tax solutions under one roof,” said its managing partner Rohit Jain.

Jain pointed out a sharp increase in GST advisory work as more businesses prepare for a structured dispute resolution ecosystem. “With the setup of the GST tribunal, there is a huge boost to GST litigation advisory as well, and the firm is quite bullish on this area,” he added.

The law firm also sees strong demand from private clients and family-led businesses seeking advice on cross-border structuring and international tax matters.

To be sure, a law firm cannot sign up as an auditor for a company. Under Section 141 of the Companies Act in India. Only registered chartered accountancy firms are eligible to be appointed as statutory auditors.

Blurring boundaries

“The boundaries between legal, tax and regulatory advisory services have already been blurred,” said Atul Sharma, executive chairman of Dentons Link Legal.

The firm launched its tax practice in 2025, comprising two partners and two associate partners based in Mumbai, with plans for significant expansion.

However, instead of hiring from tax and audit firms, Dentons has hired tax lawyers with specialized experience from rival law firm Economic Laws Practice (ELP).

“The issues faced by clients do not arise in silos. Today, they want integrated advice that is commercially aligned and delivered through a single team,” said Sharma.

The convergence is also evident in regulated sectors such as insurance and finance.

Priti Rohira, executive partner at Mumbai-based specialist insurance law firm ElpeeCo., said professionals from tax and regulatory advisory firms are showing keen interest in joining law firms, as it makes them participate directly in transactions and decision-making.

“Today, any advisory needs to be holistic and not restrictive to a single standalone scope, such as legal or tax only,” Rohira said.

A spokesperson for EY said the firm continues to see strong demand for integrated tax advisory as businesses navigate evolving regulatory requirements and cross-border considerations. “Further, as demand for AI-enabled tax solutions grows, we are upskilling our people and expanding our team of 650+ tax technology specialists,” the spokesperson added.

Mint reached out to law firms such as Khaitan & Co., Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and JSA Advocates & Solicitors, as well as tax and advisory firms such as PwC and Deloitte. Their responses are still awaited.

All-round legal protection

For firms operating in the insurance sector, tax advisory has become one of the central mandates for clients. With increasing foreign investment, the regulatory frameworks have evolved. According to Rohira, areas such as transaction tax, M&A structuring, GST advisory, international taxation and tax disputes are seeing an uptick.

The demand for such advice is partly due to a more aggressive enforcement environment, according to Shashi Mathews, partner at New Delhi-based CMS Induslaw.

Authorities are increasing the use of technology and data analytics to scrutinize transactions, imports and corporate structures, making proactive risk management more important for businesses, Mathews said.

Induslaw works closely with tax specialists with corporate and M&A teams rather than operating independently. It is also investing in a hybrid model that combines lawyers and CAs to provide integrated advice across legal, financial and regulatory issues.

“The common thread is that clients increasingly want tax advice delivered as part of an integrated legal strategy, not as a standalone technical opinion,” Mathews said.

With tax being deeply embedded in deal-making, regulatory strategy and dispute management, Singhania & Co.'s Jain believes the direction of growth is clear.

“There is a clear and growing trend towards law firms functioning as integrated advisory platforms, offering clients legal and tax solutions under one roof,” he said.

About the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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