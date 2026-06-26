Law firms hire tax professionals as clients seek one-stop shops

Indian law firms are increasingly hiring professionals from tax and audit firms as they seek to position themselves as one-stop advisory platforms that meet growing client demand for integrated legal and tax services.
Some firms have built substantial tax practices by hiring professionals with accounting and advisory backgrounds, as clients increasingly seek integrated advice rather than consulting multiple advisors to navigate complex transactions, cross-border tax rules, goods and services tax disputes, and heightened regulatory scrutiny.
New Delhi-based Singhania & Co. has four tax partners, including former professionals from KPMG, EY, and Deloitte, as well as retired income tax commissioners advising clients on tax matters.
“There is a clear and growing trend towards law firms functioning as integrated advisory platforms, offering clients legal and tax solutions under one roof,” said its managing partner Rohit Jain.