Law firms ramp up tech, media and telecom hiring amid regulatory churn
Summary
The Indian legal market may have witnessed the addition of at least 15-20 senior partners, specializing in tech, media, and telecom, in the past two years.
MUMBAI : Indian law firms are expanding their technology, media, and telecom (TMT) practices amid rising compliance requirements and regulatory disputes in online gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), data governance, and telecom.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story