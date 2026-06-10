MNCs turn to tax treaties to settle cross-border disputes faster

New Delhi: India's top law firms are seeing a significant rise in mandates from multinational companies (MNCs) seeking to resolve cross-border tax disputes through the mutual agreement procedure (MAP), a treaty-based dispute resolution mechanism, as businesses increasingly turn away from lengthy litigation in favour of negotiated settlements.
Unlike conventional litigation before tribunals and courts, the process relies on negotiations between competent authorities of treaty partners.
MAP, once largely used for transfer pricing disputes, is now increasingly being explored for issues such as permanent establishment, profit attribution, royalties, withholding tax, and treaty disputes. Technology, manufacturing, pharma, financial services, investment and consulting companies are among the key users, tax partners at law firms told Mint.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) latest available data shows growing use of this route in India, with tax authorities having resolved more cases than they received during the year. India closed 131 MAP cases, while receiving 96 new applications, helping reduce the pending caseload to 386 cases. The previous year's numbers were not detailed Transfer pricing disputes still accounted for most MAP matters.