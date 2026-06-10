MNCs turn to tax treaties to settle cross-border disputes faster

Krishna Yadav
4 min read10 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Unlike conventional litigation before tribunals and courts, the process relies on negotiations between competent authorities of treaty partners.(Pexels)
Summary
The rise in MAP-related work reflects a broader shift among global companies toward faster and more predictable resolution of international tax disputes, particularly where the risk of double taxation spans multiple jurisdictions.

New Delhi: India's top law firms are seeing a significant rise in mandates from multinational companies (MNCs) seeking to resolve cross-border tax disputes through the mutual agreement procedure (MAP), a treaty-based dispute resolution mechanism, as businesses increasingly turn away from lengthy litigation in favour of negotiated settlements.

Unlike conventional litigation before tribunals and courts, the process relies on negotiations between competent authorities of treaty partners.

MAP, once largely used for transfer pricing disputes, is now increasingly being explored for issues such as permanent establishment, profit attribution, royalties, withholding tax, and treaty disputes. Technology, manufacturing, pharma, financial services, investment and consulting companies are among the key users, tax partners at law firms told Mint.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) latest available data shows growing use of this route in India, with tax authorities having resolved more cases than they received during the year. India closed 131 MAP cases, while receiving 96 new applications, helping reduce the pending caseload to 386 cases. The previous year's numbers were not detailed Transfer pricing disputes still accounted for most MAP matters.

On an average, MAP cases took about 46 months to conclude, the OECD data showed. This compares very favourably when seen against the long timeframe otherwise as tax cases start from the tax department and go up to tribunals and courts to often reach the Supreme Court, typically spanning at least a decade.

While taking up the MAP route, taxpayers can simultaneously pursue domestic legal remedies.

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Why is it picking up?

Kunal Savani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said taxpayers are preferring MAP over conventional litigation as the latter brings delays, uncertainty, and the challenge of securing corresponding relief in other countries.

The treaty-based mechanism provides a more structured and outcome-oriented process for resolving international tax disputes, especially those involving permanent establishments, profit attribution, and characterization of income, Savani said.

"We are seeing a clear increase in both enquiries and active mandates around the mutual agreement procedure, particularly in matters where a purely domestic remedy does not fully answer the commercial problem," said Rahul Charkha, partner at Economic Laws Practice.

MAP, available under India's double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAAs), allows tax authorities of two countries to jointly resolve cross-border tax disputes and cases of double taxation. Based on principles under the OECD Model Tax Convention, India's MAP framework was streamlined by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in 2020.

Also Read | The biggest tax filing mistake this year may be filing too early

Making news

The mechanism has gained prominence after The Economic Times on 25 May reported that trading firm Jane Street was exploring MAP under the India-Singapore tax treaty in connection with its ongoing tax dispute with Indian authorities over the tax treatment of profits from trading Indian derivatives.

Jane Street declined to comment on the story when Mint reached out. Queries sent to the tax authorities and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) remained unanswered until press time.

Law firms said Indian tax authorities have become increasingly open to MAP. They said a dedicated foreign tax & tax research (FT&TR) division within the CBDT handles such matters.

"These are very senior tax officers with an in-depth understanding of international tax and transfer pricing," said Sanjiv Malhotra, senior advisor and head of tax practice at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. “Generally, the approach is to reach an acceptable settlement and avoid disputes continuing within domestic courts. We are seeing more companies using MAP for tax issues. India is also negotiating MAPs with more treaty partner countries, which is a healthy signal to the global investor community.”

Malhotra said successful MAP resolutions have also been achieved with companies from France, Germany and the UK.

How it has worked

S. Vasudevan, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, cited a recent India-Denmark treaty dispute involving a manufacturing group facing transfer pricing adjustments on service-fee payments between its Indian and Danish entities. While Indian authorities viewed the payments excessive, Danish authorities considered them undercharged, creating a double-taxation issue.

A MAP application reduced adjustments in both jurisdictions by nearly one-third, although the authorities did not arrive at a common arm's-length price. "The case also raised unresolved issues around secondary adjustments, particularly given potential exchange-control implications in India and the need to assess whether RBI approval would be required," Vasudevan said.

Charkha from Economic Laws Practise cited an anonymized India-Switzerland DTAA case involving an Indian captive service provider, where a transfer pricing dispute arose after tax authorities proposed a higher operating margin. MAP discussions focused on transfer pricing methodology, comparable selection and corresponding relief from the foreign tax authority.

Among multinational companies contacted by Mint, German industrial group Siemens confirmed it has used MAP in cross-border tax matters, although it declined to discuss specific cases.

"Yes, we continuously do this, and MAPs are a very well-established and helpful instrument. When disputes arise, companies need a toolbox: domestic litigation is important, but in many cases double taxation can only be avoided through a MAP between the involved countries," a Siemens spokesperson said.

Country-wise data by the OECD shows that the US remains India's largest MAP partner, followed by the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Singapore.

Also Read | OMCs tap tax data to tighten LPG subsidy amid energy crunch

About the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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