Politics
Better safe than sorry: Lawyers advise cos on US regulatory changes under Trump
Krishna Yadav 1 min read 15 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States, defeating incumbent vice president Kamala Harris after the November 5 polls. This marks his second term after serving from 2017 to January 2021, a period marked by tariff wars, trade restrictions, and unpredictable foreign policy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Law firms are advising Indian companies operating in the US or engaging in deals with American firms to expect closer scrutiny under the Trump administration, suggesting additional clauses in legal contracts to protect their interests.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less