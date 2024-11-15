Better safe than sorry: Lawyers advise cos on US regulatory changes under Trump

Russell A. Stamets, partner at New Delhi-based law firm Circle of Counsels, warns companies of stricter enforcement of US laws under the Trump administration. “I foresee greater extraterritorial enforcement, especially of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which has been quiet in recent years. About half of those convicted under the FCPA are foreign nationals. If the US wants to find you, they will. Companies should prepare accordingly or face the consequences."