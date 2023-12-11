comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 15:25:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.1 0.7%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,015 0.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,647.95 -0.31%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,001.4 0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614.55 0.09%
Business News/ Industry / Leaving behind SIP, gold, and Bitcoin, Indians continue to prefer THIS investment option
Back Back

Leaving behind SIP, gold, and Bitcoin, Indians continue to prefer THIS investment option

 Livemint

Indians continue to prefer real estate as the major investment option against SIP, stock market, and even gold, revealed a recent survey conducted by NoBroker.com. It also highlighted the growing demand in the sector in 2023

Rising rental cost has forced more people to invest in their own home rather than living on rent, according to NoBroker.com annual report (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)Premium
Rising rental cost has forced more people to invest in their own home rather than living on rent, according to NoBroker.com annual report (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Reflecting on growing optimism around the real estate sector, India recorded the highest-ever growth in new project launches over a decade in 2023. The rising number of project launches is also a direct response to the burgeoning demand for residential spaces and the rapid absorption by buyers, according to an annual report presented by the online real-estate platform, NoBroker.com.

Also Read: Real estate trends: Will the sector witness a rise in women homebuyers in 2024? Experts decode

The annual report also gave a hint about the prospective winner of the ‘Buy vs Rent’ debate. Another report finding suggested that more people are buying home not just to save their rental costs, but also for investment purposes. Around 74% of respondents of the NoBroker.com survey find real estate as a better source of investment compared to gold, SIP/stocks, or Bitcoin.  Here are the key findings from the report:

Also Read: Nifty Auto vs Nifty Realty: Which sector is a better investment bet for long term?

Buy vs Rent

The report highlighted the rising concern among people. Due to the high rental costs of properties, more people are looking to buy their own house.

“Renters who feel squeezed in the current market where rents have increased by up to 30%. They have confidence in their future and are therefore ready to take the plunge of buying a home," said the report. Rental costs and surpassing home loan EMIs have been pivotal factors in convincing tenants to invest in their own homes.

Also Read: Pune's property registrations rise 7% YoY, crossed 14,600 units in November 2023: Report

Real estate continues to be a major investment option

The report also threw light upon the continued reliability of the real estate sector for investment among Indians. In the survey, it was found that 74% of respondents found real estate as a better option to invest in compared to other options like gold, bitcoin, etc. 13% of respondents found gold as a preferred option, whereas 12% found SIP and stock market investments as a better option. Only 1% of respondents found Bitcoin as a preferred way of investment. 

Most preferred destinations for NRI home buyers

Underlining a significant rise among non-resident Indians (NRIs) in India's real estate sector, the survey found that more NRIs are interested in buying homes in metro cities. Out of them, Bangalore and Mumbai continue to be the most preferred destinations for NRI buyers. Most of the NRI buyers have kept their budget above 1 crore for buying property.

Significance of Vaastu for Indian home buyers

The survey revealed that around 79% of respondents have said that they check the Vaastu of a house before buying, and 39% check before choosing to live in a house on rent.

The survey was based on the responses from 32,000 customers who participated from cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, and overseas. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 02:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App