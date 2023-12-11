Leaving behind SIP, gold, and Bitcoin, Indians continue to prefer THIS investment option
Indians continue to prefer real estate as the major investment option against SIP, stock market, and even gold, revealed a recent survey conducted by NoBroker.com. It also highlighted the growing demand in the sector in 2023
Reflecting on growing optimism around the real estate sector, India recorded the highest-ever growth in new project launches over a decade in 2023. The rising number of project launches is also a direct response to the burgeoning demand for residential spaces and the rapid absorption by buyers, according to an annual report presented by the online real-estate platform, NoBroker.com.