India’s century-old wellness brands are being forced into a rethink. As direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups reshape how young Indians discover and consume supplements, traditional ayurvedic and Unani players—from Dabur to Hamdard—are racing to shed their syrup-heavy, medicinal image and speak the language of Gen Z.
Legacy ayurveda brands take the new age wellness route to stay relevant
SummaryAs D2C startups woo Gen Z with science-led wellness, legacy ayurvedic and Unani brands like Dabur and Hamdard are reworking formats, messaging and sugar-heavy portfolios to stay relevant.
