Lemon Tree Hotels signs 40-room hotel in Chirang under Keys Select brand

Vikramjit Singh, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, “We are delighted to expand our reach in Assam with our valued partner Bharati Brahma. The state holds immense business and tourism potential as it is a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers. Our next phase of growth would be driven by strategic, brand-defining hotel signings and openings that will provide a major uplift to our existing hotel portfolio and broaden our offerings for guests and owners".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}