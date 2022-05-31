Lemon Tree Hotels signs 40-room hotel in Chirang under Keys Select brand

After nearly two years, the covid-battered hospitality industry is on the path to recovery as hotels across the country inch back to pre-pandemic room rates and occupancy levels
NEW DELHI: Lemon Tree Hotels on Tuesday announced its latest signing – Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels – in Chirang, Assam. The 40-key property, owned by Bharati Brahma, shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels. The greenfield project is expected to open in June 2026.
Chirang, a new district in Assam, is home to Manas National Park, a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site.
Vikramjit Singh, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, “We are delighted to expand our reach in Assam with our valued partner Bharati Brahma. The state holds immense business and tourism potential as it is a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers. Our next phase of growth would be driven by strategic, brand-defining hotel signings and openings that will provide a major uplift to our existing hotel portfolio and broaden our offerings for guests and owners".
Several tier-I cities have gone back to pre-covid average room rates while leisure cities have long surpassed their pre-covid numbers. Companies like Radisson, Lemon Tree, Hilton, and others, are hoping this would be the quick turnaround that they had been looking for.
India's overall travel market will reach $125 billion by financial year 2026-27, according to ‘Travel market in India’ by RedCore, research firm RedSeer’s arm. The travel business in pre-pandemic India was at an estimated $75 billion in FY20. This will expand beyond $125 billion by FY27, taking into account both domestic travel, inbound and outbound travel by Indians, it said.