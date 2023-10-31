comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 10:32:14
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.3 0.22%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 633.25 0.8%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 380.5 -0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.8 0.49%
Business News/ Industry / Leo Box Office collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross 540 crore today
Back Back

Leo Box Office collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross ₹540 crore today

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one among the top five blockbusters in India with its worldwide collection amounting to ₹537.15 crore on Day 12.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is third highest-grossing Kollywood film that may earn ₹6.16 crore on thirteenth day of its release as per early estimates. Premium
Thalapathy Vijay starrer is third highest-grossing Kollywood film that may earn 6.16 crore on thirteenth day of its release as per early estimates.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is performing well at the Box office with its worldwide collection amounting to 537.15 crore on Day 12. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one of the top twenty blockbusters in India. 

The Tamil action-thriller witnessed a huge drop in collection on October 30 following a big jump in collection over the weekend. The weekend total box office collection amounted to 31.55 crore, making a big move to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer worldwide collection of 605 crore.

The third highest-grossing Kollywood film may earn 6.16 crore on the thirteenth day of its release as per early estimates. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in 309.72 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.64% in theatres on October 30. 

Also read: 12th Fail vs Tejas Box Office collection: Here's how Vikrant Massey and Kangana's film fared over the weekend

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 crore on its opening day. Leo raked in Rs148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Leo box office collection crosses 250 crore; how it fares among the top 10 releases of 2023

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. Leo was released on October 19 and is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App