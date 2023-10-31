Leo Box Office collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross ₹540 crore today
Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one among the top five blockbusters in India with its worldwide collection amounting to ₹537.15 crore on Day 12.
