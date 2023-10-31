Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one among the top five blockbusters in India with its worldwide collection amounting to ₹537.15 crore on Day 12.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is performing well at the Box office with its worldwide collection amounting to ₹537.15 crore on Day 12. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one of the top twenty blockbusters in India.

The Tamil action-thriller witnessed a huge drop in collection on October 30 following a big jump in collection over the weekend. The weekend total box office collection amounted to ₹31.55 crore, making a big move to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer worldwide collection of ₹605 crore.

The third highest-grossing Kollywood film may earn ₹6.16 crore on the thirteenth day of its release as per early estimates. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹309.72 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.64% in theatres on October 30.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Leo raked in Rs148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. Leo was released on October 19 and is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

