Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has been facing a downward trend at the Box Office since Monday since its Day 15 collection fell further on November 2.

The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹553.7 crore on Day 15.

Leo witnessed a huge drop in collection from October 30 onwards following a big jump in collection over the weekend.

The third highest-grossing Kollywood film may earn ₹2.5 crore on the sixteenth day of its release as per early estimates. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹317.86 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 16.89% in theatres on November 2. Leo raked in ₹2.91 crore on the fifteenth day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is among one of the top twenty blockbusters in India. The weekend total box office collection amounted to ₹31.55 crore, attempting to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer's worldwide collection of ₹605 crore and its box office collection is expected to receive another boost this weekend.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it collected ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Seven Screen Studio produced Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

In just seven days, Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' has garnered an impressive net collection of ₹264.27 crore in India, followed by an additional gross collection of ₹59.8 crore in its second week.

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu cinemas on its release day. Leo was released on October 19 and is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

