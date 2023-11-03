Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: In just seven days, Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' has garnered an impressive net collection of ₹264.27 crore in India, followed by an additional gross collection of ₹59.8 crore in its second week

Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has been facing a downward trend at the Box Office since Monday since its Day 15 collection fell further on November 2.

The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹553.7 crore on Day 15.

Leo witnessed a huge drop in collection from October 30 onwards following a big jump in collection over the weekend.

Also read: Vijay's Leo set to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer record, collects ₹ 554 crore at Box Office but SRK's Jawan too far a dream The third highest-grossing Kollywood film may earn ₹2.5 crore on the sixteenth day of its release as per early estimates. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹317.86 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 16.89% in theatres on November 2. Leo raked in ₹2.91 crore on the fifteenth day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Fans shower wishes for King of Bollywood; memes, quotes, status, images galore Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is among one of the top twenty blockbusters in India. The weekend total box office collection amounted to ₹31.55 crore, attempting to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer's worldwide collection of ₹605 crore and its box office collection is expected to receive another boost this weekend.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it collected ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Seven Screen Studio produced Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

In just seven days, Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' has garnered an impressive net collection of ₹264.27 crore in India, followed by an additional gross collection of ₹59.8 crore in its second week.

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu cinemas on its release day. Leo was released on October 19 and is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

