Business News/ Industry / Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer film slows down, collects 2.91 crore

Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer film slows down, collects 2.91 crore

Edited By Fareha Naaz

Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: In just seven days, Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' has garnered an impressive net collection of 264.27 crore in India, followed by an additional gross collection of 59.8 crore in its second week

Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: The Tamil action-thriller is among one of the biggest grossers at both Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling 553.7 crore on Day 15.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has been facing a downward trend at the Box Office since Monday since its Day 15 collection fell further on November 2.

The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling 553.7 crore on Day 15.

Leo witnessed a huge drop in collection from October 30 onwards following a big jump in collection over the weekend.

Also read: Vijay's Leo set to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer record, collects 554 crore at Box Office but SRK's Jawan too far a dream

The third highest-grossing Kollywood film may earn 2.5 crore on the sixteenth day of its release as per early estimates. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in 317.86 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 16.89% in theatres on November 2. Leo raked in 2.91 crore on the fifteenth day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Fans shower wishes for King of Bollywood; memes, quotes, status, images galore

Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is among one of the top twenty blockbusters in India. The weekend total box office collection amounted to 31.55 crore, attempting to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer's worldwide collection of 605 crore and its box office collection is expected to receive another boost this weekend.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it collected 64.8 crore on its opening day. Seven Screen Studio produced Leo raked in 148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

In just seven days, Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' has garnered an impressive net collection of 264.27 crore in India, followed by an additional gross collection of 59.8 crore in its second week.

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu cinemas on its release day. Leo was released on October 19 and is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

