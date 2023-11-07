Leo Box Office Collection Day 19: Can Vijay get past Rajinikanth's Jailer?
Leo Box Office Collection Day 19: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Box office collection is expected to slow down further on Day 20 with collection expectations to be around ₹1.12 crore
Leo Box Office Collection Day 19: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo slows down on the nineteenth day of its release as per Sacnilk. The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹574 crore on Day 19.