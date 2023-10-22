comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ Industry / Leo Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film enters 200 crore elite club even with half empty theatres
Back Back

Leo Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film enters ₹200 crore elite club even with half empty theatres

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Joseph Vijay's film Leo enters elite ₹200 crore club even with 50 to 60 percent average occupancy.

Leo has so far made ₹212.7 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.Premium
Leo has so far made 212.7 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Leo Box Office collection Day 3: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties to retain Box Office numbers with falling bookings, Manobala Vijayabalan said October 22 to be last day to recover in overseas market . 

According to early estimates, Leo is expected to earn 40.00 crore nett in India for all languages. According to industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in 139.71 crores net in India in three days. On its third day in theatres the film collected 40 crores for all languages. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 on its opening day. Leo had an overall Tamil occupancy of 72.62% in theatres on October 21. Leo is the highest-grossing movie for filmmaker Lokesh and Vijay in the US. It is the seventh-highest grossing Kollywood film of all time.

Also read: LEO movie review: Despite mixed reviews from audience, Thalapathy Vijay's film mints 132.5 cr worldwide on Day 1

In a social media post on platform X, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Joseph Vijay's film had entered the elite 200 crore club. He stated that the performance on the following day would be crucial for the film after which the recovery in overseas markets might pose challenges. He reported that Leo has so far made 204.82 crore worldwide.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, “Leo Producers Lack of Interest & National Chain Plexes 4 weeks OTT policy has cost Leo 40- 50 Cr business in the hindi market alone."

Leo raked in 148.50 crores at the global box office on its first day which marks biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra; Here's how to visit Ramlila

Leo cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App