Leo Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film enters ₹200 crore elite club even with half empty theatres
Joseph Vijay's film Leo enters elite ₹200 crore club even with 50 to 60 percent average occupancy.
Leo Box Office collection Day 3: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties to retain Box Office numbers with falling bookings, Manobala Vijayabalan said October 22 to be last day to recover in overseas market .
According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, “Leo Producers Lack of Interest & National Chain Plexes 4 weeks OTT policy has cost Leo 40- 50 Cr business in the hindi market alone."
Leo raked in ₹148.50 crores at the global box office on its first day which marks biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.
Leo cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day.
