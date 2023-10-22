Leo Box Office collection Day 3: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties to retain Box Office numbers with falling bookings, Manobala Vijayabalan said October 22 to be last day to recover in overseas market . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to early estimates, Leo is expected to earn ₹40.00 crore nett in India for all languages. According to industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in ₹139.71 crores net in India in three days. On its third day in theatres the film collected ₹40 crores for all languages. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 on its opening day. Leo had an overall Tamil occupancy of 72.62% in theatres on October 21. Leo is the highest-grossing movie for filmmaker Lokesh and Vijay in the US. It is the seventh-highest grossing Kollywood film of all time.

Also read: LEO movie review: Despite mixed reviews from audience, Thalapathy Vijay's film mints ₹ 132.5 cr worldwide on Day 1 In a social media post on platform X, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Joseph Vijay's film had entered the elite ₹200 crore club. He stated that the performance on the following day would be crucial for the film after which the recovery in overseas markets might pose challenges. He reported that Leo has so far made ₹204.82 crore worldwide.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, "Leo Producers Lack of Interest & National Chain Plexes 4 weeks OTT policy has cost Leo 40- 50 Cr business in the hindi market alone."

Leo raked in ₹148.50 crores at the global box office on its first day which marks biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra; Here's how to visit Ramlila Leo cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day.

