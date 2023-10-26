comScore
Leo Box Office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's film numbers slump even as it enters ₹300 crore Kollywood club

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Leo Box Office collection Day 7: Leo witnesses 62.48 percent drop in collection from the previous day.

Leo Box Office collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' Box Office numbers falling steadily by big margin day by day.Premium
Leo Box Office collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' Box Office numbers falling steadily by big margin day by day.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties in retaining Box Office numbers amid steadily falling collection. The film witnessed a 62.48 percent drop in collection from the previous day according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in 264.27 crores net in India in seven days. On its seventh day in theatres, the film collected 11.97 crores for all languages. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 34.71% in theatres on October 25. Leo's worldwide collection stands at 458.8 crore.

In a social media post on platform X, Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Joseph Vijay's film entered the 300 crore club in Kollywood.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said that among 3 out of 5 biggest grossers are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate National Games Goa 2023 today; From schedule, venue to streaming here's all you need to know

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 on its opening day. Leo raked in 148.50 crores at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Former Google employee works as Uber driver in Bengaluru; Find out why

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST
