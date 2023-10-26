Leo Box Office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's film numbers slump even as it enters ₹300 crore Kollywood club
Leo Box Office collection Day 7: Leo witnesses 62.48 percent drop in collection from the previous day.
Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties in retaining Box Office numbers amid steadily falling collection. The film witnessed a 62.48 percent drop in collection from the previous day according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.
According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said that among 3 out of 5 biggest grossers are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 on its opening day. Leo raked in ₹148.50 crores at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.
Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
