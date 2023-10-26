Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties in retaining Box Office numbers amid steadily falling collection. The film witnessed a 62.48 percent drop in collection from the previous day according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹264.27 crores net in India in seven days. On its seventh day in theatres, the film collected ₹11.97 crores for all languages. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 34.71% in theatres on October 25. Leo's worldwide collection stands at ₹458.8 crore.

In a social media post on platform X, Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Joseph Vijay's film entered the ₹300 crore club in Kollywood.