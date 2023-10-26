Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties in retaining Box Office numbers amid steadily falling collection. The film witnessed a 62.48 percent drop in collection from the previous day according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹264.27 crores net in India in seven days. On its seventh day in theatres, the film collected ₹11.97 crores for all languages. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 34.71% in theatres on October 25. Leo's worldwide collection stands at ₹458.8 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a social media post on platform X, Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Joseph Vijay's film entered the ₹300 crore club in Kollywood.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said that among 3 out of 5 biggest grossers are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 on its opening day. Leo raked in ₹148.50 crores at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Former Google employee works as Uber driver in Bengaluru; Find out why Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 AM in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!