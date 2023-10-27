Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam. The film witnessed a huge drop in collection in the past two days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹265.83 crore net in India in eight days. On its eighth day in theatres, the film collected ₹10.25 crore for all languages. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 25.92% in theatres on October 26. Leo's worldwide collection stands at ₹464.3 crore.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on platform X, revealed that Leo in its first week collected around ₹306.67 crore at the global box office.