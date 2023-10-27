comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Industry / Leo Box Office collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross 470 crore amid scam controversy
Back Back

Leo Box Office collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross ₹470 crore amid scam controversy

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Leo Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam

Leo's worldwide collection stands at ₹464.3 crore on eight day in theatres.Premium
Leo's worldwide collection stands at 464.3 crore on eight day in theatres.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam. The film witnessed a huge drop in collection in the past two days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in 265.83 crore net in India in eight days. On its eighth day in theatres, the film collected 10.25 crore for all languages. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 25.92% in theatres on October 26. Leo's worldwide collection stands at 464.3 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on platform X, revealed that Leo in its first week collected around 306.67 crore at the global box office.

Manobala claimed that Leo's team spent almost 105 crore on proxy bookings. He tried to unveil Tamil Cinema scam through a post with video on marginal booking across theatres minutes before the show along with many voicing up about vacant theatres including Trichy Srithar, member of TN theatre owners Association.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 21: Israeli military carry out raid in Southern Gaza. Top 10 Updates

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 crore on its opening day. Leo raked in 148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger for President? Actor says he would've been ‘great’ in the role

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 a.m. in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 07:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App