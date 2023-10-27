Leo Box Office collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross ₹470 crore amid scam controversy
Leo Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam
Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam. The film witnessed a huge drop in collection in the past two days.
Manobala claimed that Leo's team spent almost ₹105 crore on proxy bookings. He tried to unveil Tamil Cinema scam through a post with video on marginal booking across theatres minutes before the show along with many voicing up about vacant theatres including Trichy Srithar, member of TN theatre owners Association.
Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 21: Israeli military carry out raid in Southern Gaza. Top 10 Updates
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.
Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger for President? Actor says he would've been ‘great’ in the role
Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 a.m. in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!