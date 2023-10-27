Leo Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties with claims being made about the film's involvement in a scam. The film witnessed a huge drop in collection in the past two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹265.83 crore net in India in eight days. On its eighth day in theatres, the film collected ₹10.25 crore for all languages. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 25.92% in theatres on October 26. Leo's worldwide collection stands at ₹464.3 crore.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on platform X, revealed that Leo in its first week collected around ₹306.67 crore at the global box office.

Manobala claimed that Leo's team spent almost ₹105 crore on proxy bookings. He tried to unveil Tamil Cinema scam through a post with video on marginal booking across theatres minutes before the show along with many voicing up about vacant theatres including Trichy Srithar, member of TN theatre owners Association.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger for President? Actor says he would've been ‘great’ in the role Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 a.m. in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day. It is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

