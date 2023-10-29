Leo vs Jailer box office collection: Leo's worldwide collection stands at ₹489.15 crore in ten days of its release while Jailer's worldwide collection stood at ₹477.90 crore in ten days of its release.

Three out of five biggest grosses are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson, and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in a total of ₹283.8 crore net in India in ten days while Jailer raked in ₹307.9 crore in India in nine days of its release. On its tenth day in theatres, Leo collected ₹11.9 crore for all languages while Jailer collected ₹19.4 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo raked in ₹264.27 crore net in India in seven days in Week 1 while Rajinikanth's Jailer earned ₹276.7 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed Leo had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day, October19, while Nelson Dilipkumar directed Jailer which premiered on August 9 had an opening day collection of ₹56.6 crore.

Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin. Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023 and third highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023, it raked in ₹96.60 crore at the global box office on its first day. Jailer is also the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all-time at the overseas box office.