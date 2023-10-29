Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Leo vs Jailer box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay or Rajinikanth, who's winning?

Leo vs Jailer box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay or Rajinikanth, who's winning?

Edited By Fareha Naaz

Leo's box office collection regains momentum over the weekend as it collected 11.9 crore on its tenth day after registering massive decline in the last 3 days.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo worldwide collection stands at 489.15 crore in ten days of its release.

Leo vs Jailer box office collection: Leo's worldwide collection stands at 489.15 crore in ten days of its release while Jailer's worldwide collection stood at 477.90 crore in ten days of its release.

Three out of five biggest grosses are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson, and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in a total of 283.8 crore net in India in ten days while Jailer raked in 307.9 crore in India in nine days of its release. On its tenth day in theatres, Leo collected 11.9 crore for all languages while Jailer collected 19.4 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo raked in 264.27 crore net in India in seven days in Week 1 while Rajinikanth's Jailer earned 276.7 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed Leo had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 crore on its opening day, October19, while Nelson Dilipkumar directed Jailer which premiered on August 9 had an opening day collection of 56.6 crore.

Leo raked in 148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin. Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023 and third highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023, it raked in 96.60 crore at the global box office on its first day. Jailer is also the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all-time at the overseas box office.

Leo was produced by Seven Screen Studio while Jailer was produced by Sun Pictures.

Leo's cast includes Vijay Chandrasekhar, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon with Vijay Chandrasekhar in lead role. Jailer's cast includes Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi with Rajinikanth in lead role.

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST
