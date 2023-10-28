Leo vs Jawan box office collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film's worldwide collection stands at ₹476.8 crore in nine days of its release. Three out of five biggest grossers are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson, and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in a total of ₹271.62 crore net in India in nine days while Jawan raked in ₹410.49 crore in India in nine days of its release. On its ninth day in theatres, Leo collected ₹7.37 crore for all languages while Jawan collected ₹19.1 crore. Also read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo raked in ₹264.27 crore net in India in seven days in Week 1 while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earned ₹389.88 crore. Also read: Leo Box Office collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film worldwide collection to cross ₹ 470 crore amid scam controversy In a post on social media platform X, film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed Joseph Vijay's film day-wise and total box office collection.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day, October19, while Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore.

Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin. Jawan raked in ₹129.06 crore at the global box office on its first day.

