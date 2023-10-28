Leo vs Jawan box office collection: Who's winning, Thalapathy Vijay or Shah Rukh Khan?
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo takes a spot amongst 3 out of 5 biggest grossers helmed by Tamil directors including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
Leo vs Jawan box office collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film's worldwide collection stands at ₹476.8 crore in nine days of its release.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in a total of ₹271.62 crore net in India in nine days while Jawan raked in ₹410.49 crore in India in nine days of its release. On its ninth day in theatres, Leo collected ₹7.37 crore for all languages while Jawan collected ₹19.1 crore.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo raked in ₹264.27 crore net in India in seven days in Week 1 while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earned ₹389.88 crore.
In a post on social media platform X, film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed Joseph Vijay's film day-wise and total box office collection.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day, October19, while Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore.
Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin. Jawan raked in ₹129.06 crore at the global box office on its first day.
