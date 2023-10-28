Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Leo vs Jawan box office collection: Who's winning, Thalapathy Vijay or Shah Rukh Khan?

Leo vs Jawan box office collection: Who's winning, Thalapathy Vijay or Shah Rukh Khan?

Edited By Fareha Naaz

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo takes a spot amongst 3 out of 5 biggest grossers helmed by Tamil directors including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Leo raked in a total of 271.62 crore net in India in nine days.

Leo vs Jawan box office collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film's worldwide collection stands at 476.8 crore in nine days of its release.

Three out of five biggest grossers are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson, and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in a total of 271.62 crore net in India in nine days while Jawan raked in 410.49 crore in India in nine days of its release. On its ninth day in theatres, Leo collected 7.37 crore for all languages while Jawan collected 19.1 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo raked in 264.27 crore net in India in seven days in Week 1 while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earned 389.88 crore.

In a post on social media platform X, film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed Joseph Vijay's film day-wise and total box office collection.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 crore on its opening day, October19, while Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of 75 crore.

Leo raked in 148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin. Jawan raked in 129.06 crore at the global box office on its first day.

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST
