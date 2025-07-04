Lilly and Novo are the kings of weight-loss drugs. The companies coming for their crowns.
Summary
Both well-established and small, clinical-stage pharma companies are investing heavily to be able to someday compete with Lilly and Novo.
Eli Lilly and Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk are dominating the market for weight-loss drugs. But a number of competitors are hot on their heels.
