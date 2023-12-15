Liquor industry in high spirits as holiday season is around the corner, premium brands to boost sales
The October-December quarter is the peak season for the domestic industry as demand for premium alcoholic beverages surges
As the year 2023 is coming to a close and people are getting ready to say cheers to the holiday season, the domestic alcoholic beverages industry is expecting a surge in sales driven by in-home parties and festive celebrations. Industry experts are optimistic about 7-8 per cent growth for the collective liquor industry.