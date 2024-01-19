List all reasons for prescribing drugs, govt tells doctors

New Delhi: Concerned at reports of misuse and overuse of drugs which is gradually leading to antimicrobial resistance, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has asked all doctors across the country to mandatorily list the exact reasons while prescribing medicines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a notice issued by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel, written on 1 January, misuse and overuse of anti-microbials is one of the main drivers in the emergence of drug resistant pathogens. "It is an urgent appeal to all the doctors in medical colleges to mandatorily mention exact indication/justification/reason while prescribing antimicrobials," the notice read.

Calling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) one of the top global public health threats, the DGHS has also written to all the pharmacist associations in India to stick to the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules in the sale of antibiotics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"While pharmacists are being reminded to implement the schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules and sell antibiotics only on valid prescriptions, it is important that doctors mention exact indication on their prescriptions while prescribing antimicrobials," the letter read.

The DGHS has also emphasised the need for judicious use of anti-microbials for doctors of all medical colleges so that the pathogens don't mutate at a faster rate. "With few new antibiotics in the research and development pipeline, prudent antibiotic use is the only option to delay the development of resistance. The medical colleges not just provide tertiary healthcare in the country but also are hubs for education of the younger generation of doctors. This makes it important that the doctors of all medical colleges set example of judicious use anti-microbials for the next generation of doctors who will face this crisis in a much more severe form," the notice read.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945, antibiotics are included in the list of drugs specified under Schedule H, which are required to be sold by retail on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner (RMP) only. Some high end antibiotics are included in list of H1 drugs. Some of the drugs listed in H1 category are Buprenorphine, Cefadroxil, Cefazolin, Detropropoxyphene, Gatifloxacin, Diazepam, Diphenoxylate and its salts, Ethambutol, Amikacin {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is an urgent appeal to all the pharmacists in the country to strictly implement schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and stop over the counter sale of antibiotics and sell them only on prescription of a qualified doctor," it added.

Mint had earlier reported on NCDC's (National Centre for Disease Contro) recent report on use of antibiotics which stated that 3rd Gen Cephalosporines was the most commonly prescribed antibiotic, followed by Imidazoles, and Aminoglycosides. Amongst most commonly prescribed antibiotics are Ceftriaxone, Metronidazole and Amikacin followed by Piperacillin and Tazobactam.

Health experts have also pointed at easy availability of the antibiotics over the counter is one of the leading cause for rise in drug resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Usually for common diseases or infections, people no longer visit chemists with prescription and the drugs are given without even basic understanding of the problem. This is a major cause of concern. In coming days, it will become difficult to treat the common diseases. Large number of people are not qualified doctors and they resolve in giving cocktail of medicines. That is why AMR has become challenging. When a drug becomes a common thing, the bacteria stops reacting, it gets accustomed to the mechanism of the medicine," said Dr Jugal Kishore, Head, Community Medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 while 4.95 million deaths were associated with drug resistant infections. AMR puts many of the gains of modern medicine at risk. It threatens the effective prevention and treatment of infections caused by resistant microbes, resulting in prolonged illness and greater risk of death. treatment failures also lead to longer periods of infectivity and prohibitive high cost of the second line drugs may result in failure to treat these diseases in many individuals.

An email sent to DGHS seeking a response on the matter remained unanswered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!