Listed developers increase market share, improve credit profile in 2021-22

“Increased affordability due to low interest rates and flattish capital values, rising demand for bigger homes, and government measures in the past two fiscals have provided a fillip to residential realty. After the setback in the first half of last fiscal due to the first wave, the sector has grown steadily through the second and third waves. Hence, established residential realtors are likely to see 30-35% growth this fiscal versus 14% last fiscal. For the next fiscal, we see growth at 10-15%," said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings.