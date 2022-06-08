Listed developers saw FY22 pre-sales hit multi-year peak: Morgan Stanley

The key highlight was that each of the listed developers reported one of the highest pre-sales in the last 5-7 years. Business is back in motion. Pre-sales is a leading indicator of future cashflows and earnings, so this is the most important metric tracked. Secondly, with the recovery in volumes, we are also seeing companies going ahead and taking some price increases. That’s a good sign and what is even better is that they are not going overboard, and limiting price increases to containing inflation. Prices increases mostly started in Q3 and then accelerated in Q4. Thirdly, companies did a decent job with balance sheet management, and whatever surplus cashflows they got, they used it to deleverage. The theme of deleveraging continued during the course of the year. Now, companies want to invest money back into business, into new capex cycles.