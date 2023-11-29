Lithium extraction at the Salton Sea offers vast potential but comes with climate warnings
An analysis by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found an estimated 18 million metric tonnes of lithium reserves in the depths of the Salton Sea, which could potentially yield an equivalent of 382 million EV batteries
An analysis by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, funded by the United States Department of Energy, has found promising prospects for lithium extraction from California’s Salton Sea, as per a report in the LA Times.
