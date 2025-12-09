Meet the bot collector: How AI is rewriting India’s debt recovery playbook
Shadma Shaikh 9 min read 09 Dec 2025, 05:17 pm IST
Summary
A revolution is playing out quietly in the world of debt recovery, thanks to artificial intelligence. Bots are now collecting debts, and apparently doing so with a human emotion that too many human collectors lack: empathy. A fascinating inside story.
Bengaluru: As he prepared to call a debtor, Manoj, an adviser at Bengaluru-based debt collection startup DPDzero, saw a message flash across his screen. Borrower sentiment: distressed. A second later, a more specific prompt appeared relaying the borrower’s previous communication: Medical issue reported. Proceed carefully.
