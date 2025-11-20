Lenders face stress in micro loans against property as delinquencies rise
Subhana Shaikh 5 min read 20 Nov 2025, 04:26 pm IST
Summary
Pressure is spreading beyond unsecured microfinance into what was once considered a relatively stable asset class, but lenders and analysts offer differing reasons for this.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian lenders are seeing the stress in their microfinance books gradually spread to their secured portfolios as overleveraged customers delay repayments. This comes less than a year after the Reserve Bank of India warned of such a spillover.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story