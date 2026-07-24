Lodha Developers' Q1 net profit doubles; pre-sales at ₹4629 crore

Bengaluru: Lodha Developers Ltd has reported a two-fold rise in net profit to ₹1,373 crore for the June-ended quarter, fuelled by strong growth in revenue and cashflows. Revenue from operations saw a 43% year-on-year jump to ₹4,996.7 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

“On the back of strong structural housing demand and accelerating consolidation in favor of tier-1 brands like Lodha, the company is confident of growing its profit at 20% CAGR over the long term. Our market share in the target segment is at 3.5% and thereby a long runway to grow over medium to long term,” Abhishek Lodha, managing director of Lodha Developers, said in a media release.

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Despite no fresh launches, the Mumbai-based firm saw a 4% rise in pre-sales to ₹4,629 crore in the first quarter. The developer is targeting ₹24,000 crore of pre-sales from housing projects in the current financial year, compared to bookings of ₹20,530 crore in FY26. Net debt of the company also reduced by ₹446 crore to ₹4,931 crore during the quarter.

“The objective of the company this year, and going forward, is to have balanced growth in net profit, pre-sales, cash flows, as well as growth in annuity income,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance, Lodha Developers, said in an interview.

“Due to the geopolitical tension and uncertainty, it was a conscious decision to hold off on launching new projects in the April-June quarter. Most of the launches will happen in the second half of the year. We already launched a project in a new location in Bengaluru this month,” Modi added.

Lodha Developers is among the top four best-selling developers in the country, along with Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, DLF Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd. Even as the residential sector is witnessing some signs of plateauing, most of the top developers continue to achieve robust sales.

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For FY27, Lodha has a ₹20,000-crore launch pipeline that may expand as it ties up more land parcels in the course of the year. This year, the developer is also expected to launch its first projects in Gurugram, where it has already tied up two land parcels for residential development.

Lodha Developers, which is most known for its expansive residential portfolio across its core market Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), along with Pune and Bengaluru, also plans to ramp up its annuity or rental portfolio going forward, largely from office, retail, warehousing and data centre businesses.

The company’s rental income, which stood at ₹300 crore at the end of FY26, will see significant growth to around ₹3,000 crore in 5-6 years, Modi said.

During the quarter, the company sold land to Digital Edge India — a joint venture between Digital Edge (Singapore) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) — at its Green Data Center Park in Navi Mumbai's Palava, at over ₹42 crore per acre.