Lok Sabha passes Merchant Shipping Bill to comply with global maritime accords, develop Indian shipping

The Lok Sabha passed the Merchant Shipping Bill on Wednesday, paving the way for compliance with India's obligations under maritime treaties and international instruments and ensure the development of the shipping industry.

The bill was passed after a brief discussion as opposition parties continued with protests seeking a discussion on poll roll revision in Bihar. As soon as the bill was passed, the house proceedings were adjourned for the day.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024, proposes to replace the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, which presently governs merchant shipping in India and implements certain International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions. However, the act became outdated because it does not provide for critical obligations under international conventions that India has adopted.

The bill empowers the central government to take charge of and detain vessels within India or its coastal waters if they are not legally entitled to fly the flag of a state or have lost this right.

The legislation expands the definition of vessels to include mobile offshore drilling units, submersibles and non-displacement craft. It introduces provisions for temporary registration of vessels destined for recycling – aimed at promoting shipbreaking activities at hubs like Alang.

Global best practices The bill represents a decisive step towards positioning India as a global leader in maritime trade and governance, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said in a statement. It is a progressive, advanced and modern legislation, up to date with international maritime conventions and includes incorporations from global best practices of leading maritime nations.

With 325 clauses under 16 parts, the bill seeks to ensure comprehensive adoption of India’s obligations under other major international conventions, reduce the compliance burden for all stakeholders and increase tonnage under the Indian flag.

It intends to prevent marine pollution and protect India’s coastline and related interests, provide for maritime liabilities and compensation and promote accountability and transparency in investigation and enforcement procedures, minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananada Sonowal said while introducing the bill in the lower house.