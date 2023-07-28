Lok Sabha passes MMDR amendment Bill allowing auction of lithium, others to pvt sector3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Changes in mining legislation are being brought to make mineral exploration and production more attractive for investors.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks larger participation of the private sector in mineral exploration and production including that for sought-after lithium.
