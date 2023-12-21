Lok Sabha passes upgraded statute governing publications

NEW DELHI : The Lok Sabha has passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, simplifying the process of allotment of titles and registration of periodicals through an online system.

The Rajya Sabha had already passed the Bill during the monsoon session.

Provisions in the new statute allow for the Press Registrar General to fast-track the registration process, ensuring that publishers, especially small and medium publishers, face fewer challenges in starting a publication.

Most importantly, publishers would no longer be required to file a declaration with district magistrates or local authorities. Printing presses would also not be required to furnish any such declaration; instead only an intimation would be sufficient, according to a statement on Thursday by the information and broadcasting ministry.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union I&B minister, said the government has prioritised ending criminality and improving ease of doing business and ease of living through new laws, and accordingly efforts have been made to substantially decriminalise the colonial era statute.

The new Bill provides for a simple online mechanism to apply for title verification and grant of certificate of registration by the Press Registrar General to a periodical as a simultaneous process.

Books, which were part of the Press and Registration of Books Act 1867, have not been included under the purview of the PRP Bill 2023, as books as a subject are administered by the ministry of human resource development, I&B said.

