Lok Sabha passes upgraded statute governing publications
The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which replaces a centuries-old law, simplifies the process of registering for publishers
NEW DELHI : The Lok Sabha has passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, simplifying the process of allotment of titles and registration of periodicals through an online system.
