The long and short of it—tax sops help long-short funds bloom in GIFT City
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 06 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Long-short funds are gaining traction in GIFT City, India's international financial hub, due to tax exemptions and leverage opportunities. About 20 such funds have registered here since 2022, but concerns remain about the shallow talent pool for managing these complex strategies.
Long-short funds, which aim to profit in both rising and falling markets, have found a fresh momentum in GIFT City, India offshore financial hub. Stifled by high taxes at home, fund managers are shifting offshore to take advantage of tax-free derivative income, unlimited leverage, and greater freedom to hedge globally.
