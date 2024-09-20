Low-slung data centers look to the sky
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Summary
- The boxy, hulking design, standard for decades, is being reimagined: Data centers are going taller, at times getting slick facades. ‘They can’t just be big boxes anymore,’ says one expert.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Data centers’ squat, industrial aesthetic is getting a vertical and visual upgrade, driven by artificial intelligence-fueled demands for computing power, as well as geographic necessity.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less