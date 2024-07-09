LPG-Aadhar linking: Minister Hardeep Puri addresses complaint on long queues at gas agencies, says no deadline for e-KYC

LPG Aadhar link: Puri said the central government has not set any deadline for e-KYC authentication, adding the Oil Marketing Companies should ensure that there is no mustering of customers at gas agencies.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published9 Jul 2024, 11:57 AM IST
LPG Aadhar link: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed complaints on inconvenience caused to customers at gas agencies.
LPG Aadhar link: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed complaints on inconvenience caused to customers at gas agencies.(PTI)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, addressed a complaint on the inconvenience caused by long queues at gas agencies for e-KYC authentication, saying customers can use their mobile phones for the purpose. The central government has not set any deadline for e-KYC authentication, he informed, directing Oil Marketing Companies to ensure that there is no mustering of customers at gas agencies.

In a post on X, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said:“There is no deadline for this activity either by Oil Marketing Companies or the Central Government. It is also clarified by OMCs that there are no "Mustering" of customers at Showrooms of LPG distributorship.” 

Also Read | Commercial gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹30; check new rates here

Puri's post came in response to a letter by VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Satheesan said the mustering required to be done at respective gas agencies has caused inconvenience to regular LPG holders.

The Union Minister explained the rationale behind implementing e-KYC Aadhar authentication, which, he said, was aimed at removing bogus customers who provided false information to avail LPG.

“Oil Marketing Companies are undertaking e-KYC Aadhar authentication for LPG customers to remove bogus customers against whose name commercial cylinders are often booked by certain gas distributors. The process is in place for more than 8 months now,” Puri said.

 

Also Read | ATF price cut 6.5%, commercial LPG by ₹69

Puri explained the process for e-KYC authentication for LPG, where customers can either use the OMC app or visit the store.

“In this process, the LPG Delivery Personnel, while delivering LPG Cylinders to customers, verifies credentials. Delivery personnel using their mobile phone captures the Aadhaar credentials of the customer through an app. Customer receives an OTP, which is used to complete the process,” he said.

 

“ Customers can also approach the distributor showroom at their convenience. Alternatively, customers can also install OMC Apps and complete the e-KYC on their own,” he added.

He said the Oil companies will issue a media clarification to avoid inconvenience for the customers.

The government set up the process for e-KYC authentication of LPG to ensure only genuine customers get gas cylinders.

Also Read | Commercial gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹30; check new rates here
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 11:57 AM IST
HomeIndustryLPG-Aadhar linking: Minister Hardeep Puri addresses complaint on long queues at gas agencies, says no deadline for e-KYC

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

728.80
12:49 PM | 9 JUL 2024
30.85 (4.42%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.30
12:49 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.68%)

Bharat Electronics

330.25
12:49 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-3.9 (-1.17%)

GAIL India

229.00
12:49 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

237.00
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
18.15 (8.29%)

KRBL

333.60
12:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
24.8 (8.03%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,038.85
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
69.1 (7.13%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,812.70
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
786.7 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue