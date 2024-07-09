LPG Aadhar link: Puri said the central government has not set any deadline for e-KYC authentication, adding the Oil Marketing Companies should ensure that there is no mustering of customers at gas agencies.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, addressed a complaint on the inconvenience caused by long queues at gas agencies for e-KYC authentication, saying customers can use their mobile phones for the purpose. The central government has not set any deadline for e-KYC authentication, he informed, directing Oil Marketing Companies to ensure that there is no mustering of customers at gas agencies.

In a post on X, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said:“There is no deadline for this activity either by Oil Marketing Companies or the Central Government. It is also clarified by OMCs that there are no "Mustering" of customers at Showrooms of LPG distributorship."

Puri's post came in response to a letter by VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Satheesan said the mustering required to be done at respective gas agencies has caused inconvenience to regular LPG holders.

The Union Minister explained the rationale behind implementing e-KYC Aadhar authentication, which, he said, was aimed at removing bogus customers who provided false information to avail LPG.

"Oil Marketing Companies are undertaking e-KYC Aadhar authentication for LPG customers to remove bogus customers against whose name commercial cylinders are often booked by certain gas distributors. The process is in place for more than 8 months now," Puri said.

Puri explained the process for e-KYC authentication for LPG, where customers can either use the OMC app or visit the store.

"In this process, the LPG Delivery Personnel, while delivering LPG Cylinders to customers, verifies credentials. Delivery personnel using their mobile phone captures the Aadhaar credentials of the customer through an app. Customer receives an OTP, which is used to complete the process," he said.

“ Customers can also approach the distributor showroom at their convenience. Alternatively, customers can also install OMC Apps and complete the e-KYC on their own," he added.

He said the Oil companies will issue a media clarification to avoid inconvenience for the customers.

The government set up the process for e-KYC authentication of LPG to ensure only genuine customers get gas cylinders.

