Luxury brands’ stiffest competition is the stuff they have already sold
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Oct 2025, 10:00 am IST
Summary
Sales of secondhand luxury goods are growing faster than in brands’ own stores.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For luxury brands trying to win back shoppers, secondhand sellers have become a potential nuisance.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story