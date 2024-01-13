Luxury Hand-Me-Downs Are Now Worth Billions of Dollars

That is big enough for designers to sit up and take notice. Brands have legitimate worries that fakes may be passed off as the real thing on secondhand websites, some of which don’t have stringent authentication checks. But they also dislike how easy it has become for consumers to see which goods keep their value and which ones don’t. “I think brands are watching their resale value very closely," says Sasha Skoda, The RealReal’s senior director of merchandising. “They are curious to figure out how they can get more data around it."