Luxury hotels are having a glorious moment

One reason is that there are more big spenders, and they are getting richer. In 2012 the world had 29m dollar millionaires, according to UBS, a bank. By 2022 that figure more than doubled to nearly 60m. The collective fortune of these silver-spooned individuals exceeded $200trn. Many more now hail from what are otherwise middle-income or even poor places. The number of millionaires in Brazil is forecast nearly to double by 2027, to almost 800,000. By 2028 India is expected to mint another 7,000 people with a net worth of $30m or more, on top of the 13,000 it had last year.