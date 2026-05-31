Why luxury hotels are pushing staycations for affluent Indians this summer

NEW DELHI: Luxury hotel chains are rolling out premium staycation packages this summer as they seek to attract affluent Indians who may be rethinking overseas holidays amid disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to curb overseas travel and prioritize tourism within India.
Hotels including ITC Hotels, The Leela, Marriott International and Roseate Hotels are packaging butler services, chauffeur transfers, spa treatments, dining credits and club access into short-break offers aimed at travellers looking for luxury experiences closer to home.
The push comes as schools close for summer vacation, while disruptions to international travel and a weaker rupee make overseas holidays less attractive. Industry executives say affluent travellers are increasingly opting for shorter, premium domestic getaways, creating an opportunity for city hotels and urban resorts.