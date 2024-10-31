Hotels are luring the uber-rich by monetising India’s rarest commodity – privacy

A chance to diversify

For traditional business hotels, expanding into the luxury segment offers the additional benefit of diversification. Jaideep Dang, managing director, hotels & hospitality group at JLL, said, “Companies such as Chalet Hotels and Juniper Hotels have large business hotels. They are looking at diversification. The entry barrier for resorts could also be lower. Companies can still go to an upcountry location where land is cheaper and build that experience, since the cost to build is the same. The critical reason to look at resorts is that the yields per room are much higher." He said 23% or nearly a fourth of all hotel projects signed in the first half of the year were in the luxury space.